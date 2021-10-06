Queen Naija Hopes To Get A Gun License After Strange Encounter

Roommates, we can all agree that the world is as scary as it is pleasant. This applies regardless of your position in society. However, for celebrity-status people, fear can easily creep in if someone from their fanbase (or not) is doing too much at the wrong time. That’s the case with Queen Naija, who recently detailed a nerve-wracking encounter with a strange man.

“Okay I’m getting my gun license ASAP, this the second time a man has walked up to me & gotten in my space to make weird conversation,” Queen wrote on Twitter.

Apparently, the R&B vocalist stepped out to grab a bite to eat. While she waited on her food in her car, an unknown man approached her window.

“I’m waiting on a food order and he walks right up to my window while it’s down & says “orange sweater…I noticed your shoes matched your sweater!? Like WTH,” Queen tweeted.

Shortly after tweeting, people on social media began questioning why Queen would need a gun for that encounter. So, after The Shade Room reposted her original tweets, Queen offered more insight in our comment section.

She described him as “an older strange man.” Queen continued on saying he “didn’t leave” her window and began making requests from the singer. In addition to staring at her and asking her to pull her mask down, the man made “weird hand motions” and appeared “fidgety.”

In the initial tweet, Queen did clarify what made her uneasy about the situation.

“I hate that I automatically get nervous because of the stories of women who rejected someone & got killed. WHEW,” Queen shared.

Queen is likely referencing the case of Miya Marcano, which swept headlines these last two weeks. Miya went missing on September 24 after ending her work shift at Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando, Florida — where she also lived.

Police found her body over the weekend about 18 miles away from the place of disappearance. An investigation revealed that a maintenance worker at the complex accessed Miya’s apartment 30 minutes prior to the end of her shift. Police believe the worker Armando Manuel Caballero is responsible for her death. Apparently, he had shown a romantic interest in Miya, but she repeatedly denied his advances.

That said, for anyone thinking Queen is taking her fears a little far, she said “stop assuming people exaggerating.”

