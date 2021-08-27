Queen Naija Gives Inside Look At How She Creates Her R&B Hits

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, some fans would jump at the opportunity to be a fly on the wall while their favorite artist is cooking up new music! On Thursday, Queen Naija gifted her fans that chance via a series of posts to her Instagram Story. The R&B singer shared screen-recordings of an audio clip that lets fans into the development of a song.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

