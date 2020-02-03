Queen Elizabeth shows subtle support for Harry and Meghan after leaving

There are no resentments here!

Weekend, Queen Elizabeth II proved that she and her grandson Prince Harry they are still on good terms following their and Meghan markleThe actual departure from last month. Paying tribute to the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex, his majesty put on a Canadian snowflake brooch while attending a morning service in Sandringham.

While this special piece of jewelry was given to him by the former Canadian Governor General David Johnston In 2017, his decision to use it in the wake of Harry and Meghan's unprecedented decision to withdraw from their royal duties seems to be a touching and subtle gesture for the couple.

This is not the first time that Queen Elizabeth expresses her good wishes to the new parents. After meeting with Harry, Prince William Y The prince Charles To create "viable solutions,quot; for the 35-year-old man as he moves his new role outside the royal family, she issued a statement and presented the new royal framework.