Quebec’s Caisse to boost private credit, infrastructure investments

The plan for Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec includes a hiring spree Photo by Christinne Muschi for National Post files

Article content Canada’s second-largest pension manager is planning to boost investments in private credit and infrastructure after reaping big gains in equities in the first half of the year.

Article content The plan for Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec includes adding personnel. “We’re looking to hire in private debt, and the other area where we’ve hired the most is infrastructure, as we actually plan to nearly double this for the next two to three years,” Caisse Chief Executive Officer Charles Emond said Wednesday in an interview. Caisse manages $389.7 billion in pension and insurance money on behalf of the Quebec government, which runs its own universal pension plan. It posted a 5.6 per cent return in the first six months thanks to a 12.1 per cent gain in private and public equities, which offset a small loss in the bond portfolio. About two-thirds of its fixed income assets are now in private credit, Emond said, a shift that has included real estate loans and credit for infrastructure projects and businesses.