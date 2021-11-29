Quavo And Jayda Cheaves Respond After Social Media Pins Lil Baby As Saweetie’s Mystery Bae

Saweetie, Lil Baby, Jayda Cheaves and Quavo were the stars of a lil’ tea party on Sunday evening. And the refreshments served by social media users, and later the celebrities themselves, was definitely piping hot. The tea party kicked off with an Instagram post by Saweetie and ended with Lil Baby dropping a harsh message on Twitter. Let’s get into it, chile…

Saweetie Posts Mystery Bae

Early Sunday, Saweetie shared the moment dozens of roses were delivered to her. She appeared to be at a recording studio, but didn’t share any details or words about the sweet gesture.

A few hours later, the ‘Icy’ rapper posted a photo dump on Instagram. The carousel-type post featured selfies, moments with fans, bawdy-ody-ody shots and a Chanel purse sitting on a piano. However, it was the last flick of the slider that put social media detectives to work! Saweetie snapped a mirror selfie that captured her sitting on the lap of a mystery bae. Almost immediately, social sites exploded with users giving their theories on who the partially hidden person could be.

Social Users Name Lil Baby

From Nigerian artist Olamide to 42 Dugg, the guesses kept rolling in. Then, a post on Lil Baby’s official Facebook account painted another picture. Apparently, Lil Baby recently wore dark pants and black shoes that match those seen on Saweetie’s mystery boo. The Facebook post is dated November 18 with the caption “It’s only a handful of real ones, people be corny.” It features a still photo and a video of Baby showing off his drip in a mirror. The video’s caption reads “It’s a cold cold world.” As expected, social media users put two and two together–down to the accents on the shoes and pants. The side-by-side comparison quickly went viral.

Lil Baby Deletes A Tweet

As online users discussed the assumed pair, Lil Baby took some time to clean up his Twitter account. Just days ago, he told fans “Baby not dating NO ONE” on Twitter. He also confirmed his bachelor status saying “I’m single.” But, in the midst of this rumored romance exploding on Sunday night, the tweet disappeared.

Quavo Enters The Chat

After about an one hour of sipping this tea, Quavo let his feelings about the situation be known. He wrote “Ain’t trippin we can swap it out #QCTheLabel” on his Instagram Story. While Quavo didn’t mention names, users ran with the idea that he was speaking on Jayda Cheaves. Jayda, as you may know, is Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend. She shares a toddler son named Loyal with the rapper.

Hey Jayda GWORL!

Moments after The Shade Room posted Quavo’s message on Instagram, Jayda popped up on the page. Apparently, she liked and then unliked the post featuring Quavo’s suggestion. Afterwards, Quavo’s sister decided to add her two cents by reposting a photo of Jayda to her Instagram Story.

Later in the evening, Jayda hopped on her Instagram Story with a jokey joke. She posted a photo of her trending status on Twitter and wrote “I ain’t even do bun.” Jayda also included a GIF reaction of a woman eating popcorn.

Lil Baby Speaks

Hours after social media users pinned him as mystery boo, Lil Baby said his piece. The Atlanta artist hopped on Twitter and let off two thoughts while keeping his words name-free.

“B****es really be weird,” Lil Baby tweeted. He continued on in a separate post saying, “If you want clout use BABY.”

And to wrap things up, at some point throughout the entire fiasco, Saweetie reposted her carousel of images. The second time around mystery man, who is presumably Lil Baby, was not included. Whew, what a party! *sips tea*

