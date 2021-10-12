Quarterly Investor Webinar / Call

Article content
PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the September 2021 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Thursday October 21, 2021, as well as the Edikan and Yaouré exploration updates.
CALL DETAILS
|Australia: Thursday October 21, 2021
Perth – 6:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
|Canada: Wednesday October 20, 2021
Toronto – 6:00pm
Vancouver – 3:00pm
|UK: Wednesday October 20, 2021
London – 11:00pm
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hY9yZCH2R5mAhElI6Y9Swg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 898 2050 6084
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
|Location
|Australia
|Singapore
|Canada
|USA
|New Zealand
|United Kingdom
|Dial in Number
|+61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
|+65 3165 1065
|+1 778 907 2071
|+1 669 900 9128
|+64 9 884 6780
|+44 203 901 7895
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference.
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.