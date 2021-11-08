QuantumScape Stock Soars 21% Following $7.5bn EV Charging Network Investment By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters.

By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Shares of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:) climbed more than 22% on Monday, to around $37.89.

The only stock-specific news announced on Monday is that the lithium battery technology company has secured a campus in San Jose, Calif., a place it described as being the future hub of its upcoming manufacturing activities.

However, the primary reason for its shares rising can be put down to Congress’ approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Friday.

The bill includes around $7.5 billion worth of funding towards a nationwide network of more than 500,000 EV chargers. There was also funding set aside for low emission vehicles.

As a result, stocks in the EV space have surged, with QuantumScape, backed by investors such as Volkswagen and Bill Gates, being among the main beneficiaries.

Other companies such as Evgo Inc (NASDAQ:), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:), Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:), and Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:) are also firmly in the green on Monday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR