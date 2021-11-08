QuantumScape Stock Soars 21% Following $7.5bn EV Charging Network Investment By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Shares of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:) climbed more than 22% on Monday, to around $37.89.

The only stock-specific news announced on Monday is that the lithium battery technology company has secured a campus in San Jose, Calif., a place it described as being the future hub of its upcoming manufacturing activities.

However, the primary reason for its shares rising can be put down to Congress’ approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Friday.

The bill includes around $7.5 billion worth of funding towards a nationwide network of more than 500,000 EV chargers. There was also funding set aside for low emission vehicles.

As a result, stocks in the EV space have surged, with QuantumScape, backed by investors such as Volkswagen and Bill Gates, being among the main beneficiaries.

Other companies such as Evgo Inc (NASDAQ:), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:), Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:), and Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:) are also firmly in the green on Monday.