Quant, Arweave and Avalanche soar while Bitcoin searches for support By Cointelegraph

The cryptocurrency market once again entered a period of uncertainty on Aug. 18 as the price of (BTC) struggled to find momentum below $46,000 and large-cap altcoins pulled back slightly.
Several projects did manage to buck the trend and post double-digit gains thanks to cross-chain integrations and protocol upgrades that excited their respective communities and provided traders with lower-fee network alternatives.
