Quant, Arweave and Avalanche soar while Bitcoin searches for support By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

The cryptocurrency market once again entered a period of uncertainty on Aug. 18 as the price of (BTC) struggled to find momentum below $46,000 and large-cap altcoins pulled back slightly.

Several projects did manage to buck the trend and post double-digit gains thanks to cross-chain integrations and protocol upgrades that excited their respective communities and provided traders with lower-fee network alternatives.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. AR price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
QNT/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
AVAX/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView