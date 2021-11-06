Quannah Chasinghorse Reflects On Lonely Met Gala

Quannah detailed that her excitement for the night wore off as it progressed, especially as she began to contemplate the night’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” “No way am I celebrating America,” she shared. “If I were to celebrate anything it would be my Indigenous roots, my Indigeneity, who I am. Because of what America did to my people, I am proud to be here today.”



Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

