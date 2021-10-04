Qualcomm prevails over Magna with $4.5-billion deal for Veoneer

Magna had refused to raise its bid for the automotive-tech company Photo by Bing Guan/Bloomberg files

Article content Qualcomm Inc. and SSW Partners agreed to buy automotive-technology company Veoneer Inc. for US$4.5 billion, nudging out Magna International Inc. after the car supplier refused to raise its bid.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Qualcomm’s US$37-a-share offer is an 18 per cent premium to the bid of US$31.25 a share from Magna, the fourth-largest auto supplier by sales. Qualcomm offered cash in a transaction that it said won’t require stockholder approval. The deal is expected to close next year. At closing, SSW Partners, a New York-based investment partnership, will sell Veoneer’s Arriver business to Qualcomm and “lead the process of finding strong, long-term strategic partners” for Veoneer’s other units, the companies said in a statement Monday. Veoneer is the biggest example of Qualcomm Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon’s aggressive pursuit of a role for the company outside the smartphone market that generates most of the company’s revenue. The Veoneer purchase follows his acquisition earlier this year of Nuvia Inc., which Qualcomm bought for US$1.4 billion to produce chips that will bolster its efforts to get into the PC market.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Veoneer gives the chipmaker a firmer footing in the emerging market for driver-assistance technology. Qualcomm is already offering chips that run the information and entertainment features of vehicles and others that connected them to phone networks. Qualcomm shares rose as much as 0.8 per cent shortly after the start of regular trading Monday in New York, while Veoneer advanced as much as 3.8 per cent. Magna’s stock climbed as much as 1.1 per cent. Veoneer said in a regulatory filing last month it had agreed to pay a US$110-million breakup fee to Magna if it received a superior proposal. Qualcomm is increasing its capabilities to better take on rivals in the race to provide the heart of technology that is expected to eventually enable self-driving vehicles. Automakers are turning to chipmakers to assemble the various pieces of hardware and software that will power such systems. Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp. have automotive chip divisions that offer customers more than just the basic components.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.