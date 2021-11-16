Qualcomm forecasts post-Apple sales growth; shares rise

Article content Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday it expects chip sales to Apple Inc to dwindle to a trickle in the coming years but predicted brisk growth in chips for autonomous cars and other connected devices, sending shares up 4.5%. Qualcomm currently supplies all of the modem chips that connect Apple’s devices to mobile data networks, but Apple is working on its own modem chips. At an investor conference in New York, Qualcomm executives said they expect to supply only 20% of Apple’s modem chips by the launch of the iPhone in 2023. Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala expects Apple to make up a “low single-digit” percentage of the company’s chip sales by the end of fiscal 2024.

Article content But Apple losses will be more than offset by gains in other fields, Qualcomm executives said. Qualcomm expects revenue from the automotive sector, where sales were just under $1 billion in fiscal 2021, to reach $3.5 billion in five years and $8 billion in 10 years. Earlier on Tuesday, Qualcomm landed a deal to sell self-driving car chips to German automaker BMW. Qualcomm executives said that Apple had fostered a market for devices such as smart watches and premium wireless headphones. While Apple self-supplies chips for those devices, Qualcomm said it aims to supply chips for everyone else. The company said it expects $9 billion in revenue from its internet of things unit that supplies such devices, an 80% increase from the $5 billion for the unit in fiscal 2021. Growth in that segment will also come from virtual reality headsets such as Meta Platforms Inc’s Oculus Quest 2, which uses a Qualcomm chip and which has now sold 10 million units, executives said, referring to third-party estimates.