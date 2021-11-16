Qualcomm, diversifying from mobile phones, to supply chips for BMW self-driving cars

Article content Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said that German automaker BMW will use its chips in its next generation of driver-assistance and self-driving systems. San Diego-based Qualcomm is the world’s biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones but has been diversifying its business, with more than a third of its chip sales coming from sources other than makers of handsets. Qualcomm’s announcement of the BMW win came before an investor presentation where it detailed how the company is working with firms like Meta Platforms Inc on virtual reality hardware and with Microsoft Corp on Windows laptops that use Qualcomm chips.

Article content Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said he believes the addressable market for the firm’s technologies is now $700 billion, seven times higher than the phone chip industry alone. “We’ve never had so many end-market opportunities for Qualcomm as we have today,” Amon said. A spokesperson for BMW said the new chips would be used for its “Neue Klasse” series of cars, set to start production from 2025. Automotive chips are a key growth area for Qualcomm, which supplies chips for infotainment system instrument panels to companies such as General Motors Co. It has also been working to challenge its chip industry rivals Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp in supplying chips that power driver-assistance computers for tasks such as automated lane-keeping and eventual self-driving systems.