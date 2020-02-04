QC CEO Pee Thomas talks about the drama surrounding his Stripper Bowl

Ask those who attended the annual Quality Control strippers in Miami this Super Bowl weekend, and they had the best time of their lives, but if you ask the dancers how it was, well, that's another story.

A day after the Stripper Bowl involving celebrities and athletes supposedly throwing up to $ 1 million in cash, chaos broke out on social media as videos of the Stripper Bowl and after math began to appear.

Celebrity videos of the event showed dollars flying, but other videos showed dancers fighting, attendees who tried to steal money and bills from several women who claim they were not paid what they were owed for dancing in the Stripper Bowl.

A video showed a woman trying to leave with a bag full of cash before being caught for security. You can watch the video below:

Then a video came out about the sequels of the Stripper Bowl:

When the women began to appear calling the Quality Control for not paying them, the CEO of the label, Pierre "Pee,quot; Thomas, finally decided to talk about the controversy with the following message:

Phew! Basically it seems that Pee is letting the ladies know that they are not paid is out of their control.

What do you think of the Stripper Bowl drama? Let us know!