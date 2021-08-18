Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SINGAPORE — Qatar Petroleum has set the term price for al-Shaheen crude cargoes loading in October at $2.62 a barrel above Dubai quotes, the lowest premium in two months, several trade sources said on Wednesday.

The price was set after QP sold three cargoes via a tender at premiums ranging from $2 to $2.68 a barrel, or $2.30 on average, some of the sources said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)