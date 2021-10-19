Qatar emir appoints Al-Kuwari finance minister in reshuffle By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Night scene of the skyline of Doha with towers are seen at Al Dafna Area in Doha, Qatar, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has appointed Ali Bin Ahmad Al-Kuwari as finance minister in a government reshuffle, according to a statement issued by the emiri court on Tuesday, following the previous minister’s arrest in May.

Al-Kuwari had been serving as commerce and industry minister and as acting finance minister before the reshuffle.

His predecessor in the finance ministry, Ali Sherif al-Emadi, was arrested over embezzlement allegations and stripped of his duties in May. Reuters has previously been unable to contact him while he is in police custody.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR