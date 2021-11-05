Qantas reports surge in domestic bookings as state borders open

Article content

SYDNEY — Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it had taken nearly 500,000 domestic bookings in the past two weeks as states begin to open their borders, compared to around 20,000 in a two-week period in August when parts of the country were locked down.

“Travel demand and confidence levels are high,” Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a speech at the airline’s annual meeting.

The airline said it would provide a more detailed update to the market next month.