Qantas reports surge in domestic bookings as state borders open

SYDNEY — Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it had taken nearly 500,000 domestic bookings in the past two weeks as states begin to open their borders, versus around 20,000 in a two-week period in August when parts of the country were locked down.

“Travel demand and confidence levels are high,” Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said at the airline’s annual meeting.

“Domestically, the crucial Melbourne-Sydney route has started to ramp up,” he said. “And most states have outlined their plans to open their borders before Christmas – one of the busiest travel times of the year.”