QANplatform Unveils a Record-Breaking 5-Minutes Cloud Deployment Feature By CoinQuora

QANplatform Unveils a Record-Breaking 5-Minutes Cloud Deployment Feature



QANplatform — a Quantum-resistance blockchain platform has revealed its upcoming cloud deployment features. In detail, with Quantum’s incoming platform upgrade, developers can deploy the QAN private blockchain service in less than 5 minutes. With this said, the company has pledged to launch their TestNet in Q4 of 2021.

Also, when the time is due, developers can deploy the ‘Cloud Deployment Feature’ to major cloud platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ:) AWS, Google (NASDAQ:) Cloud Platform, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Azure.

Further, DigitalOcean and Linode are also some of the major cloud platforms that developers can deploy the QAN private blockchain in less than 5 minutes. This is a niche QAN has carved that makes it stand amongst other private blockchains.

