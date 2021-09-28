QANplatform Presents 80% Faster Cloud Deployment, Achieves Record 5-Minute Rapid Than Industry Leaders By DailyCoin

QANplatform Presents 80% Faster Cloud Deployment, Achieves Record 5-Minute Rapid Than Industry Leaders



The Quantum-resistant blockchain platform, QANplatform, announces its rapid cloud deployment feature where developers can deploy the QAN private blockchain in less than 5 minutes to major cloud platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ:) AWS, Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Azure, Google (NASDAQ:) Cloud Platform, DigitalOcean, or Linode. Smart contract developers can cut the deployment time by 80% compared to installing other blockchains like , Polkadot or Algorand.

Cloud computing and blockchain technology are two of the top strategic technology trends in the past five years. Both technologies gained even more focus and criticality after the COVID-19 pandemic because of their distributed and privacy-enhanced characteristics.

QANplatform is the first blockchain platform to successfully automate the deployment function to major cloud platforms. Because of this innovation, DevOps engineers and smart contract developers are able to build quantum-resistant smart contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, tokens/cryptocurrencies and NFTs using a process that cuts deployment cycle time by 80%.

“Quantum-resistant security is our main USP, but on top of that we do address the problems of today. QAN takes one step back and focuses on lowering the entry barrier for the developer community, so startups and enterprises can build their Proof-of-Concepts (PoC) and Minimum Viable Products (MVP) as fast as possible to reach mass adoption. QAN blockchain platform solves this issue by building integrations to existing and widely used and loved programming languages (Rust, Go), DevOps technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) and Cloud Platforms like Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure.”

– said Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform.

Developers will be able to use the 5-minute rapid cloud platform deployment feature starting with the QANplatform TestNet release, which will be available by the end of the year (2021). Developers can pre-register for the QANplatform TestNet here.

