‘QAnon Shaman’ Sentenced To 41 Months In Prison For His Role In The U.S. Capitol Riot

Roommates Jacob Chansley, aka QAnon Shaman, will be headed to prison behind his role during the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th. According to CNN, he was sentenced to 41 months in prison. The sentence is roughly 3 ½ years and is the longest handed down to a rioter. The Justice Department didn’t cut him any slack and asked for QAnon to receive a harsh sentence to set an example among other rioters.

Judge Royce Lamberth has held QAnon in jail since his arrest in March despite his multiple attempts to gain sympathy. If you recall, pictures of QAnon at the Capitol went viral due to his unique appearance while shouting into a bullhorn. In addition, he was spotted carrying around an American flag on a speared flagpole, which prosecutors have characterized as a weapon. During sentencing Prosecutor, Kimberly Paschall used several videos to show QAnon’s entrance into the Capitol building and Senate chamber and footage of him yelling along with the crowd.

“That is not peaceful,” said Prosecutor Paschall. She said his role as the flag-bearer of the mob was terrifying. At sentencing, QAnon spoke to Judge Lamberth about the impact of jail and how he feels guilty for breaking the law. He said he was wrong to enter the Capitol on January 6 and that he was not an insurrectionist or domestic terrorist but a good man who broke the law.

“The hardest part about this is to know that I’m to blame. To have to look in the mirror and know you really messed up. Royally,” QAnon said. He continued stating, “I was in solitary confinement because of me because of my decision. I broke the law … I should do what Gandhi would do and take responsibility. There are no ifs, and, or buts about it, that’s what men of honor do.” Currently, reports do not share the location of the facility he will be serving his sentence.

