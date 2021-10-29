Q4 Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10th

Article content

TORONTO — Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, intends to release its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. In conjunction with this release, the company will hold a live video webcast on the new Q4 Virtual Events Platform at 8:30 a.m. EST on November 10, 2021. The event will be hosted by Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Levenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Participants can register in advance or access the webcast live at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/490811698 . Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.q4inc.com shortly after the event concludes.