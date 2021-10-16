Q3 saw significant crypto market recovery from May crash, says new report By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko has released its Q3 2021 report showing massive gains across several crypto market sectors.
Following the May market crash, Q3 began on a low ebb for the crypto space, with market capitalization dipping even further in late July below the $1.2 trillion, less than half of the $2.5 trillion all-time high recorded only two months prior.
