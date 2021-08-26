Pyth Network Goes Live on Solana By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Cross-chain oracle Pyth Network is going live on Solana.
- Pyth Network will offer market data from trading firms and exchanges to any smart contract.
- In the future, Pyth Network plans to integrate with other blockchains like .
TODAY: Decentralized, cross-chain oracle Pyth Network is going live on leading blockchain Solana. The platform shared on their Twitter (NYSE:):
“Real-time market data provider Pyth Network is going live on one of the fastest growing crypto blockchains, which will allow developers to integrate its feeds across decentralized finance platforms and applications.”https://t.co/O8i2lhbkCY
— Pyth (@PythNetwork) August 25, 2021
