Putting your Bitcoin where your mouth is, Oct. 4–11 By Cointelegraph





There is nothing surprising about Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican known to be among the staunchest crypto supporters in the U.S. legislature, revealing a sizable (BTC) purchase that she had made earlier in the summer. It is still oddly satisfying to observe the alignment between a politician’s long-declared stance on an issue and corresponding monetary behavior (Lummis had been hodling BTC since 2013). Such consistency will be a norm in blockchain-based governance systems where individuals’ interests are aligned with those of the entire community and where all information that could be of remote public interest is transparent.

Below is the concise version of this newsletter. For the full breakdown of policy developments over the last week, register for the full newsletter below.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph