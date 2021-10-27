Putin’s internet ombudsman pessimistic about crypto regulation By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Despite Russian officials’ increased interest in cryptocurrencies like (BTC), Russia’s internet ombudsman expressed confidence that local crypto regulations will remain largely prohibitive.

Dmitry Marinichev, Russia’s ombudsman for the protection of entrepreneurs’ rights under Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussed Russia’s approach to cryptocurrency regulations at a panel of a major local industry event, Blockchain Life 2021, on Wednesday.