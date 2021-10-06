Putin Offers to Stabilize Gas Markets “on an Absolutely Commercial Basis” By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — Russia is ready to supply more to head off a growing energy crisis, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday, on a day when U.K. and continental spot prices again hit all-time highs.
“I would like to hear your suggestions as to what more we can do to stabilize global energy markets,” Putin told ministers in a carefully stage-managed broadcast of his introductory statement at the start of a videoconferenced cabinet meeting. “We are ready to work on this, and we would like such work to be based on an absolutely commercial basis.”
