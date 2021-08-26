Pure Storage Soars on Higher Revenue, Surprise Annual Guidance By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Pure Storage stock (NYSE:) climbed 12% in Thursday’s premarket trading as the company’s second-quarter revenue beat estimates and its net loss narrowed.

In a surprise move, the company also raised its annual revenue guidance. It had so far stuck to its previous guidance of 14%-15% revenue growth, but now expects revenue to be $2.04 billion for the year, up 21% from 2020.

Third-quarter revenue is seen at $530 million.

According to Chief Financial Officer Kevan Krysler, growth in the previous quarters had just been too strong to not shift the stance against a revised guidance.

Chef Executive Officer Charles Giancarlo predicted stronger growth for the company as more businesses return to office work and seek more Cloud-based products and services.

Operating profit of $46.6 million was highest for any quarter and total sales of $496.8 million were highest for a second quarter.

Subscription services revenue grew approximately 31% year over year, and was approximately 35% of the total. Product revenue was also strong during the quarter, growing 19%.

Second-quarter total revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $496.8 million. Net losses narrowed to $45.3 million from $65.0 million as expenses rose at a slower pace.