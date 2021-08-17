Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content A member of the Sackler family that owns Purdue Pharma testified on Tuesday that his family bears a “moral responsibility” to help abate the U.S. opioid crisis but said it will not contribute financially to the effort unless it receives broad legal protections. The OxyContin maker last week kicked off its long-awaited bankruptcy trial https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/purdue-pharma-bankruptcy-trial-begins-with-opponents-eyeing-sackler-shields-2021-08-11 over its plan https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/dgkplrrnypb/126021698131-rep-1407114041.pdf to resolve thousands of claims accusing it and the Sackler family of fueling the U.S. opioid crisis.

Article content Purdue and its Sackler family owners have denied wrongdoing in connection with the lawsuits. More than 500,000 Americans have died since 1999 from opioid overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. David Sackler, a former Purdue director, made his statement during the virtual trial in a White Plains, New York, bankruptcy court over a $10 billion settlement that aims to resolve the lawsuits over deceptive marketing. Sackler said Purdue’s products have helped millions of people. But he acknowledged that they had contributed to the opioid crisis and said his family bears “a moral responsibility to help, and that’s what this settlement is designed to do.” The deal is supported by a wide range of states, municipalities, hospitals and others, but faces opposition from nine states and the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee.