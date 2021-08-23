Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy said on Monday that some members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker face a “substantial risk” of liability and could be on the hook for “huge amounts of money” over claims the company fueled the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, made the remark during closing arguments in a trial over Purdue’s proposed reorganization plan. “I think there is substantial risk that the Sacklers, or some of them, could be liable for huge amounts of money,” said Drain, who added that “the question is where you draw the line.”

Article content Under the deal, which Purdue says is worth more than $10 billion, the Sacklers would contribute about $4.5 billion and receive legal protections against future opioid-related litigation. Drain did not explicitly state which way he will rule but suggested he finds the deal was sufficient. But he urged lawyers for the Sacklers and the nine states that oppose the deal to continue settlement talks over next couple of days. More than 500,000 Americans have died since 1999 from opioid overdoses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drain told Assistant U.S. Attorney Lawrence Fogelman that it would be “boneheaded” to reject billions of dollars from the Sacklers just because it is not enough to solve the entire U.S. opioid crisis.