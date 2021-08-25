Purdue Pharma bankruptcy judge to rule Friday on opioid settlement By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds a bottle OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma, at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., May 9, 2019.



By Maria Chutchian

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case expects to rule on Friday on the OxyContin maker’s request to approve its settlement of opioid-related litigation.

During a hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, said he plans to rule at the end of the week. A trial over the plan and settlement began on Aug. 12.

The deal, which Purdue says is worth more than $10 billion, has widespread support but is still opposed by nine U.S. states. Members of the Sackler family who own the company have said they will contribute about $4.5 billion in exchange for legal protections against opioid-related litigation.