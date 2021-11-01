Puppy Planet Set to Launch Play-to-Earn Game Soon, Begin PUP Token Sale By CoinQuora

Puppy Planet Set to Launch Play-to-Earn Game Soon, Begin PUP Token Sale



Digital pet metaverse platform, Puppy Planet recently extended its services to the blockchain and cryptocurrency sphere with their latest and exciting canine crypto coin — PUP token. In anticipation of the Puppy Planet game launching later in 2021, the first public sale of the PUP token began on October 29, 2021.

In detail, Puppy Planet is a newly developed project by the British company Puppy NFT Labs which combines NFT and DeFi with a game platform. Puppy Planet is a play-to-earn game deployed on the ABEYCHAIN, which just last week was nominated as Blockchain Solution of the Year at the upcoming Europe AIBC Awards 2021 in November. .

Puppy Planet fuses Axie Infinity’s innovative smart contract games and also offers users the ability to create their own NFT collectibles. This means players can buy and sell NFT pets, props, as well as use pet mining to earn income.

The opportunity has been opened for users to dive into the Puppy Planet world as the PUP token is open to users who signed up. In line with the launch, users can access Puppy Planet’s 180 million PUP tokens, with 90 million tokens reserved for game-mining on either farm and battlefield environments. What’s more, 50% of the revenue from the official shop transactions will be reinvested in a mining pool for player rewards.

Moreover, players can earn stable income during a short payback period. Besides, as PUP token price rises, players’ income will consistently grow. In order to earn the above-mentioned rewards, simply create an ABEY wallet on the ABEYCHAIN and authorize the binding to Puppy Planet.

Creating an ABEY wallet gives players access to buy a “Mystery Box” which hatches a puppy with “random element” and “battle” attributes. Afterward, players who have a puppy can proceed to take it either to the farm or battlefield.

Following the PUP token sale, a blind box sale will begin in early November. Therefore, players will need to buy a blind box to hatch a pet. The full Puppy Planet game is scheduled to launch shortly after the sale.

