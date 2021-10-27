Puma hikes sales outlook despite supply challenges By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – German sportswear company Puma increased its 2021 sales outlook on Wednesday even as it cautioned that a coronavirus lockdown in Vietnam, port congestion and container shortages were hurting its supply chain.

Third-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 20.4% to 1.9 billion euros ($2.21 billion), while operating profit jumped to 229 million euros, both well ahead of average analyst forecasts.

Puma said it now expects full-year currency-adjusted sales to rise at least 25%, up from a previous outlook for at least 20%, while it now sees operating profit between 450 million and 500 million euros, compared to a previous 400-500 million.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

