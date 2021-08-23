Publishing platform Substack now accepts Bitcoin payments By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Publishing platform Substack now accepts Bitcoin payments

An integration with payment processor OpenNode will allow content platform Substack to accept payments on-chain and using the Lightning Network. In a Monday announcement, OpenNode said it had partnered with Substack “to make it easy for writers and publications to get paid in Bitcoin.” According to OpenNode and Substack, the integration will only be available to “a select group of crypto-focused publications” on the platform. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph