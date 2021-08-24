Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Blockchain fintech company XREX has concluded a $17 million pre-A investment round led by a consortium of global investors, underscoring heightened institutional demand for crypto-focused startups.
The consortium was driven by CDIB Capital Group, a publicly traded company in Taiwan, and includes investors from major banks and venture capital firms in North America, Europe and Asia.
