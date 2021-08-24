Publicly-backed XREX raises $17M to solve dollar liquidity issues through blockchain By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Publicly-backed XREX raises $17M to solve dollar liquidity issues through blockchain

Blockchain fintech company XREX has concluded a $17 million pre-A investment round led by a consortium of global investors, underscoring heightened institutional demand for crypto-focused startups.

The consortium was driven by CDIB Capital Group, a publicly traded company in Taiwan, and includes investors from major banks and venture capital firms in North America, Europe and Asia.