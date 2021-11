Article content

Public Storage said on Monday it bought 56 self-storage properties mainly in the Dallas-Fort Worth region from All Storage for $1.5 billion.

The purchase, funded by unsecured debt, would immediately add to Public Storage’s funds from operations – a measure of cash flow.

Self-storage companies rent storage space to people.