PSV Eindhoven soccer club to accept new sponsorship deal in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The football ecosystem has stepped up its adoption game as more clubs continue to involve crypto in mainstream operations.
Netherland-based top-tier football club PSV Eindhoven has partnered with local crypto trading platform Anycoin Direct, which will pay the club an undisclosed amount of (BTC) in a new sponsorship deal.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.