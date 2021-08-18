PSV Eindhoven becomes first European football club to accept sponsorship payout in Bitcoin By BTC Peers

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

PSV Eindhoven becomes first European football club to accept sponsorship payout in Bitcoin



Dutch football club PSV Eindhoven has become the first European football club to have its entire sponsorship paid in after signing a unique partnership with Anycoin Direct.

The partnership, which was announced via the team’s official blog, will last for two seasons and is worth around $480,000 (400,000 Euros) per year.

With sights set on the future, PSV decided to use the service of Anycoin Direct in a unique way. The entire sponsorship amount will be paid in Bitcoin.

PSV made its first entry into the crypto space in April 2021, when it sold an NFT collection honoring its 1988 European Cup win.

Commenting on the latest deal, the Commercial Director Frank Janssen said:

The possibilities and the future that the world of cryptocurrency offers is very promising. As a club in the heart of the Brainport region, we are always innovating; cryptocurrency fits well into this picture.

Both the club and the company operate out of Brainport, which is considered as one of Europe’s leading regions for technology development.

Cryptocurrencies are actively gaining ground in the sports industry. Just last week, Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi received cryptos as part of his welcome package and bonuses to Paris Saint-Germain.

