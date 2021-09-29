Psalm West Sucks His Thumb & Gets Ready For Bed With Mom Kim: Video – Hollywood Life

Psalm West looked seriously adorable in his mom’s latest video, which showed the duo getting ready for bed while snuggled up under a blanket.

Kim Kardashian, 40, has given fans a glimpse into her bedtime routine with youngest son, Psalm West, 2. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on September 28 to share a clip of the youngster sucking his thumb while getting ready to sleep. Psalm’s hair was pulled back in tight braids, and he cut a cool figure in a blue and white tee with a gold chain necklace. “Peekaboo,” the mom-of-four was heard saying.

“Do you want to snuggle with mommy tonight?” she asked Psalm, while he was sucking his thumb. “Yeah,” he softly replied. “Hes looking so cute, exactly like his big brother,” one fan noted, while another wrote, “His little voice!!!” The cute clip comes a few days after Khloé Kardashian, 37, revealed that her daughter True Thompson, 3, believes her cousins Psalm, Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4, are actually her siblings! In an interview with E! News, the reality star revealed she was in awe of how sweet it is that her little girl is so close with her cousins.

Khloé explained that she wants to hold onto True’s adorable belief for as long as she can. “It’s amazing. I just pray it never stops,” she told E! News. “They all think they’re like, weirdly brother and sisters. I think like True thinks, we call Psalm ‘baby Psalm,’ so she’s always like, ‘my brother!’ And I just don’t correct her because I think it’s so cute.”

“She’s very careful too, so watching her just be really timid and careful while her cousins have no fear, I’m proud of her for being a careful girl,” the Kocktails with Khloé host added. As fans would know, the famous family are back at work, with production beginning on their new show for Hulu. Just three months after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped its 20th and final season, Kim shared a snapshot of a microphone pack on her Instagram Story. “Day 1,” she wrote. We can’t wait to see what this new era has in store!