Psaki tests positive for COVID-19, last saw Biden on Tuesday

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms, she said in a statement.

Psaki, 42, said she is vaccinated and last saw President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when they sat outside more than 6 feet (1.8 m) apart and wore masks. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, said a person familiar with the matter.

“I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency,” Psaki said.

Psaki, the main spokesperson for the White House, is the most high-profile person in the Biden administration to have contracted COVID-19 since he took office in January.