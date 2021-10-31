Psaki tests positive for COVID-19, last saw Biden on Tuesday By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst



WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms, she said in a statement.

Psaki, 42, said she is vaccinated and last saw President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when they sat outside more than 6 feet (1.8 m) apart and wore masks.

“I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency,” Psaki said.

Psaki, the main spokesperson for the White House, decided not to join Biden on his trip to Rome and Glasgow this week because a member of her household tested positive for the virus, after which she quarantined, she said.

She has been in quarantine since Wednesday and repeatedly tested negative before testing positive on Sunday, she said.

Psaki planned to return to work at the end of a 10-day quarantine period following a negative rapid COVID test, she said in the statement.