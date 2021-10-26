Provisional liquidator of Zambia’s KCM denies theft, money laundering

Article content

LUSAKA — The state-appointed provisional liquidator of Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) on Tuesday appeared in court and denied charges of money laundering and the theft of 4.4 million Zambian kwacha ($257,450).

Zambia’s Drug Enforcement Commission, which also handles money-laundering cases, last month arrested liquidator Milingo Lungu and charged him with money laundering and the theft of more than $2 million.

But when the case came to court on Tuesday the amount was lowered to 4.4 million kwacha, which Lungu was accused of having stolen and laundered between May 2019 and Sept 2021 while KCM’s liquidator.