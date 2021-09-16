Protesters burn Bitcoin ATM as part of demonstration against El Salvador president By Cointelegraph

Home Business Protesters burn Bitcoin ATM as part of demonstration against El Salvador president...

detractors and those protesting the policies of El Savador President Nayib Bukele have destroyed a crypto kiosk in the nation’s capital city.

News outlet Teleprensa and others posted videos on social media showing a Chivo-supported kiosk in San Salvador burning amid a crowd of journalists and protesters on Wednesday. The Bitcoin (BTC) machine, one of many arranged by the El Salvador government since its acceptance of the cryptocurrency as legal tender in the country, could be seen defaced with anti-BTC logos and a sign saying “democracy is not for sale.”