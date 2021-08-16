Protecting Your Crypto Investments in times of a Bearish Market By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
29

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Protecting Your Crypto Investments in times of a Bearish Market
  • As crypto market volatility keeps on rising, investors are rushing to hedge their spot positions.
  • Most traders buy on impulse during bull markets, where a market downturn could really hurt them.
  • Premia provide crypto investors with new and innovative products to hedge their crypto assets.

As crypto market volatility keeps on rising, investors are rushing to hedge their spot positions using options to avoid a repeat of the massive wipeout experienced in the crypto market in May and June this year. Decentralized option trading platform, Premia leads the race by offering traders customized asset selection, incentive models, and peer-to-peer(P2P) market support to prevent losses from any market downturn reversal.

A shining light in the crypto market

The total crypto market capitalization soared back above the $2 trillion market capitalization mark following Bitcoin’s price resurgence from below $30,000 to nearly $50,000 and an increase in general b…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR