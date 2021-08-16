Protecting Your Crypto Investments in times of a Bearish Market By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Protecting Your Crypto Investments in times of a Bearish Market

As crypto market volatility keeps on rising, investors are rushing to hedge their spot positions.

Most traders buy on impulse during bull markets, where a market downturn could really hurt them.

Premia provide crypto investors with new and innovative products to hedge their crypto assets. As crypto market volatility keeps on rising, investors are rushing to hedge their spot positions using options to avoid a repeat of the massive wipeout experienced in the crypto market in May and June this year. Decentralized option trading platform, Premia leads the race by offering traders customized asset selection, incentive models, and peer-to-peer(P2P) market support to prevent losses from any market downturn reversal. A shining light in the crypto market The total crypto market capitalization soared back above the $2 trillion market capitalization mark following Bitcoin’s price resurgence from below $30,000 to nearly $50,000 and an increase in general b… Continue reading on CoinQuora