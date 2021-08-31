Prosus doubles down on India with $4.7 bln deal for BillDesk

Article content AMSTERDAM — Prosus NV doubled down on its investment in India on Tuesday with a $4.7 billion deal for payments platform BillDesk, making it one of the biggest players in the country’s fast-growing fintech sector. Prosus, Europe’s answer to SoftBank and its Vision Fund, said BillDesk will complement its own PayU business, which operates in India, Latin America and Europe. India has been a major focus for Netherlands-based Prosus but the BillDesk deal is its biggest investment there to date.

Article content “This is really a transformative transaction for PayU and its position as one of the leading payment and fintech providers in India and actually in the world,” Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk said on a media call. Prosus shares were up 5.1% at 73.96 euros by 1448 GMT. Prosus, which was spun out of Naspers of South Africa in 2019, owns stakes in consumer internet companies in online marketplaces, educational software, food delivery and fintech. Best known for its 28.9% stake in Tencent of China, Prosus is betting that its long-term investments can fill a yawning valuation gap and give it the same name recognition as one of the world’s most aggressive technology investors. The rapid growth of the payments industry worldwide has been helped by rising demand during the pandemic.