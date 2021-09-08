Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Current Investee Diitalk

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(CSE:PPK), a public investment issuer, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement dated September 3, 2021 (the “Agreement”) with Diitalk Communications Inc‎. (“Diitalk”) and PPK Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, wherein the parties have agreed to the Company acquiring all of the issued and outstanding securities of Diitalk (the “Proposed

Investment”).

Diitalk, a corporation existing under the laws of British ‎Columbia, ‎is in the business of operating a rewards-based communication platform and the provision of services ‎in connection therewith, including, without limitation, VOIP calling, SMS messaging, analytics ‎engine, mobile apps and add engines. Additional information regarding Diitalk can be found at https://www.diitalk.com/. Diitalk’s revenue in 2019 and 2020 was $3,427 and $2,481, respectively.

On April 12, 2021, the Company completed a $150,000 convertible debt investment into Diitalk. Pursuant to the Agreement, Diitalk and PPK Acquisition Corp. will amalgamate with the amalgamating corporation (to be named Diitalk Communications Inc‎.) becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In consideration for amalgamating with PPK Acquisition Corp., the shareholders of Diitalk (other than dissenting shareholders) will receive an aggregate of up to 15,000,000 common shares of the Company, and the holders of convertible securities of Diitalk (namely, common share warrants) will receive warrants of the Company exercisable for an aggregate of (subject to an exchange ratio) approximately 616,724 common shares of the Company at $0.25 per share. In addition, the Company has agreed to advance $50,000 to Diitalk as a refundable deposit within three days of execution of the Agreement. The securities of the Company to be issued in connection with the Proposed Investment shall be issued pursuant to the provisions of section 2.11(a) of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions.

Following the completion of the Proposed Investment, assuming no additional common shares of the Company are issued prior to closing, it is expected that 47,347,074 common shares of the Company will be issued and outstanding. The current shareholders of the Company will hold approximately 68.3% of the common shares of the Company and the current shareholders of Diitalk will hold approximately 31.7% of the common shares of the Company.

“The acquisition of Diitalk represents a significant path forward for the Company. The Diitalk platform is a powerful communication tool on mobile devices. In addition, PPK is reviewing multiple complimentary investments to generate increased value to the Company’s market capitalization,” said James Greig, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Proposed Investment is not a “related party transaction” as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. In addition, no new Related Person (as such term is defined by the Canadian Securities Exchange) is expected to be created as a result of the Proposed Investment. The Proposed Investment was negotiated at arm’s length. No finder’s fee is payable in connection with the Proposed Investment.

There will be no change of the management of the Company or of its board of directors as a result of the Proposed Investment. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a current director of the Company (Anthony Zelen) is an officer, director and shareholder (less than 10%) of Diitalk, and will comply with all rules regarding conflicts in connection with decisions to close the Proposed Transaction.

Closing of the Proposed Investment remains subject to several conditions precedent, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of Diitalk.

The Company is an investment issuer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and management of the Company aim to continue to evaluate other investment opportunities that align with the Company’s Investment Policy of investing in enterprises that have the potential to be commercially viable and have visibility toward high growth.

Additional information will be released by the Company as it occurs. There can be no assurance that any ‎investments (including the particular acquisition contemplated herein) will be completed as proposed or at all or the ‎timing of any investments.‎

For more information please contact: James Greig Chief Executive Officer Prospect Park Capital Corp. Tel: (778) 788-2745

