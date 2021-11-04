ProSieben raises full-year target a third time after Q3 results By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media on Thursday raised its 2021 full-year guidance for a third time this year after reporting a 15% jump in third quarter revenue at 1.06 billion euros ($1.23 billion).
Its advertising business in the entertainment segment in particular surpassed its pre-pandemic levels, growing 18% year-on-year in the quarter, ProSieben said.
The company is now aiming for revenue of 4.45 billion to 4.55 billion euros for the full year, an increase of 10% to 12% year-on-year.
($1 = 0.8633 euros)
