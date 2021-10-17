ProShares follows Valkyrie in approval for listing Bitcoin Strategy ETF By Cointelegraph

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has accepted the registration request for ProShares’ Strategy ETF, with the shares to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca.
According to an Oct. 15 notice from the SEC, the agency has accepted the registration of securities from ProShares Trust’s Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, which offers exposure to the crypto asset with futures contracts. In addition, ProShares filed a post-effective amendment prospectus, which states its ETF could launch as early as Oct. 18.
