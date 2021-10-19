Home Business ProShares Bitcoin-linked ETF launches on NYSE as BTC price rises above $63K...

ProShares Bitcoin-linked ETF launches on NYSE as BTC price rises above $63K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The first (BTC) futures-linked exchange-traded fund in the United States began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, opening at a price of $40 per share.

According to the New York Stock Exchange, ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first exchange-traded fund allowing U.S. investors direct exposure to cryptocurrency futures, opened at a price of $40 per share of BITO before rising 3.8% to reach $41.54 at the time of publication. The addition of the crypto fund to a major stock exchange follows years of deferred decisions from the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, the regulator responsible for greenlighting the asset.