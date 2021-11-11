Proshares Bitcoin futures fund in top 2% of all ETFs for volume By Cointelegraph

Since its launch on Oct. 19 Proshares’ futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been a popular choice with traders, rising to the top 2% of all ETFs in terms of total trading volume.
Bloomberg’s Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted on Nov. 11 that the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) had $400 million worth of shares traded yesterday, with its average volume consistently putting it in the top 2% of all ETFs.
