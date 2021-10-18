ProShares Bitcoin ETF to debut on NYSE on Oct. 19 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The first (BTC) futures-linked exchange-traded fund in the United States, ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker BITO.

ProShares CEO Michael Sapir said the launch marks an important milestone for cryptocurrency ETFs in the U.S. following several years of effort to list one on an exchange: